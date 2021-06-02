Adia Barnes joins million-per-year club with reworked contract

Nationally, UConn’s Geno Auriemma made $2.8 million in 2020-21, while Kim Mulkey made $2.27 million at Baylor and is contracted to make $2.59 million at Baylor next season. Other coaches making $1 million or more include South Carolina’s Dawn Staley ($1.7 million), Texas’ Vic Schaefer ($1.8 million), Louisville’s Jeff Waltz ($1.48 million) and Rutgers’ Vivian Stringer ($1.2 million, including a $200,000 retention bonus).

Meanwhile, UA is proposing a five-year deal for Lloyd that can expand to six or seven years if the men’s basketball program is hit with sanctions resulting from its pending NCAA infractions case. Lloyd’s proposed contract is exactly as announced after his April 14 hiring, except for a clause discussing how his contract could be extended in the event of NCAA sanctions.

In the offer letter released at Lloyd’s introductory news conference on April 15, UA said his contract would be extended by a year if any of three scenarios were reached as a result of the NCAA and/or IARP’s decision: A postseason ban, the loss or two or more scholarships, or “any other material restriction on recruiting visits or recruiting days.” It also said Lloyd would receive two years extra if any of the three punishments were handed down for two or more years.