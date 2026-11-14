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Five-star Goodyear Millennium guard Adan Diggs is scheduled to announce what college he will play for next season on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Long considered a lean for Arizona, Diggs is expected to choose between Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky and USC. CBS Sports HQ is expected to stream the event Monday from Millennium High School, where Diggs was a teammate of UA freshman Cameron Holmes last season.

Two On3 staffers and one from 247 Sports have all predicted Diggs will choose the Wildcats. A year ago, Holmes committed to Arizona and, with Diggs, went on to help Millennium reach the Arizona Open Division semifinals.

During the Section 7 recruiting showcase in June, Diggs told the Star that he loved Arizona and its staff, though he noted then that BYU, Houston, Kentucky and North Carolina were also under consideration.

UA has had "some of the top prospects out of Arizona,” Diggs said. “You’ve got Koa (Peat) going there, being a one and done. You got Cam Holmes, my dog, shout out to him, going there this year. He’s looking good out there right now, too. So I feel like it's just a domino effect right now with all the top Arizona players that have seen or got the connection with Arizona.”