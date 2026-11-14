AUBURN, Ala. — The Bryce James experiment appears to be over.
Although UA coach Tommy Lloyd has started the Wildcats' most famous player for their six exhibitions and first three regular-season games, he started JJ Mandaquit for the first time alongside guard Derek Dixon during the Wildcats' 80-69 win over Auburn on Friday.
Lloyd actually didn't play James at all, nor backup center Ugnius Jarusevicius, while going with a tighter rotation of just eight players.
"We felt like this was a really important game for our season. Not that it's a must-win situation in game four, but coming here, I'm expecting it to be a quad one win," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "And this team's trying to establish its identity, and build our confidence, so I tightened the lineup.
"I wanted to get more ball handling out on the court, and that lineup has been our best lineup."
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Mandaquit played 31 minutes and while he had no assists, the offense played steady with him at point guard, while he also made all six free throws he took. Dixon, freed up to play more at shooting guard with Mandaquit mostly on the ball, had 11 points though he was 1 for 6 from 3 point range.
Meanwhile, James didn't get in the game, something Lloyd said he regretted.
"Bryce and I had a great conversation," Lloyd said. "I wish I would have got him in the game. It's just one of those things where you get the lead playing a certain way, then they come back, and then sometimes it's hard to kind of thrust a guy into that moment when he hasn't been on the court much.
"So I kind of I went with the guys who had been out there and were able to get us that lead, and hoping they could do it again. But Bryce has really shown me a lot the last couple weeks, and we'll continue to try to find ways to give him opportunities for sure."
Ground stopped
Even before the FAA called a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, the Wildcats' return flight was already delayed.
The Wildcats usually leave immediately after an away game via charter flight home and had planned a similar departure late Friday night, but a crew swap meant they would not be able to leave until Saturday morning.
The ground stop called even that into question since the new crew wasn't scheduled to arrive until 8 a.m. for the Wildcats' flight to Tucson about an hour later. But the nationwide ground stop was lifted later Friday night, making the trip more likely.
That was OK with Lloyd, since the Wildcats wouldn't have returned until about 3 a.m. anyway.
"This way, we'll get a good night sleep," he said after Friday's news conference.
Five-for-five advantage
While his latest five-for-five lawsuit sitting in Pima County Superior Court until at least until Tuesday's hearing, Arizona’s RJ Godfrey sat on the bench again Friday in what was the closest game to his Georgia roots that the Wildcats will play this season.
But Auburn was able to deploy five-for-five player Kolby King, who was granted a legal eligibility pathway via the Ohio Supreme Court.
The Tigers also suited up a 22-year-old NBA Draft pick: French center Narcisse Ngoy, who was taken No. 57 by the Atlanta Hawks as a draft-and-stash candidate, then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ngoy averaged 10.8 points per game in the French Elite 2 League last year, and he led the league in rebounds per game (11.5) and blocks per game (2.5) while shooting 70% from the floor.
However, Auburn did strike out in one eligibility case: The NCAA ruled against allowing 24-year-old Lithuanian wing Mantas Rubstavicius to play for the Tigers after he was found to have attended college classes in Lithuania before becoming a professional in Europe, a violation of the NCAA’s laws against pros returning to school.
That saga actually resulted in the firing of Auburn GM Brian Kloman, who knew of Mantas Rubstavicius’ enrollment in college courses but did not disclose it to the university, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Brody Dryden pinch hits
Until the FAA ground stop was lifted and the UA-Utah football game moved to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, it looked like a good thing that UA broadcaster Brian Jeffries passed off play-by-play duties for Friday's game to his son, Brody Dryden.
There was no telling as Friday's game approached if Jeffries would have been able to make it back to Tucson in time for the football game.
But actually, Dryden said, the two were making the change anyway because Jeffries opted to emcee the Arizona Hall of Fame Celebration on Friday.
"That means a lot to him and with the football game tomorrow, it was too much," Dryden said.
While Dryden said Friday's game was the only Arizona men's basketball game he is scheduled to work this season, he said he's worked several UA events for ESPN Plus, especially soccer.
Dryden worked the game along with analyst Ryan Hansen, who said he is working away games at Auburn, Arkansas (in Phoenix) and ASU this season but no others, while his job running Bon Voyage Travel is keeping him busy.
Welcome to the Jungle
Auburn is one of the increasingly rare high-major schools that still allows student fans to sit in a lower courtside section, plus much of the two baseline sections near the floor.
And they don't sit, ever. Auburn student fans stood throughout Friday's game, many wearing white "Jungle" T-shirts financed by a sponsor whose logo is on the back.
Jason Gardner (Jr.) appears
Celebrating last week's signing date, Auburn announced the presence of signee Jason Gardner Jr. during a first-half timeout in Friday's game and showed him on its video board.
Gardner, of course, just happens to be the son of somebody who has a jersey hanging on the McKale Center walls: Jason Gardner, who was also UA's director of player development for five seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd before leaving earlier this fall.
Arizona never did appear to recruit Gardner Jr. heavily out of Indiana.
Oblivious cam
Before Friday's game, Auburn pulled out another trendy twist in scoreboard entertainment: The Oblivious Cam, in which somebody looking away is featured while the seconds tick off until the person realizes they are being beamed on the video board.
In Friday's case, a man sat reading a program or some sort of magazine for exactly 68 seconds before he realized what was going on, looked up and put his arms out, smiling.
State-of-art Tigers
Auburn might have a mediocre football team these days, but the Tigers' facilities are anything but.
Thanks to a tour offered by an Auburn official earlier Friday, we had a chance to look at the school's high-level baseball and football facilities. Its baseball stadium included a batting cage area under the first base line stands that had been converted into a Hall of Fame club hospitality area that includes a station known as "Frank's favorites" for Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas.
The football facilities included a large dining room just for recruits and their families to enjoy before and during games, a lounge looking over the football practice facility for current players' families to hang out, and a weight room featuring Auburn-inspired eagle-wing-shaped overhead lights.
Also, the football players have not one but three "locker" rooms.
Those areas include one for just hanging out, with ping pong, pool tables, oversized recliner chairs, giant-sized loungers and white hanging "toilet paper" hanging from the ceiling (a salute to the school tradition of TP'ing its oak trees after victories).
There's another room where the Tigers actually change into uniforms. It features constantly filtered air, too, so as not to actually get too stinky.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe