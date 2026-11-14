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AUBURN, Ala. — The Bryce James experiment appears to be over.

Although UA coach Tommy Lloyd has started the Wildcats' most famous player for their six exhibitions and first three regular-season games, he started JJ Mandaquit for the first time alongside guard Derek Dixon during the Wildcats' 80-69 win over Auburn on Friday.

Lloyd actually didn't play James at all, nor backup center Ugnius Jarusevicius, while going with a tighter rotation of just eight players.

"We felt like this was a really important game for our season. Not that it's a must-win situation in game four, but coming here, I'm expecting it to be a quad one win," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "And this team's trying to establish its identity, and build our confidence, so I tightened the lineup.

"I wanted to get more ball handling out on the court, and that lineup has been our best lineup."

Mandaquit played 31 minutes and while he had no assists, the offense played steady with him at point guard, while he also made all six free throws he took. Dixon, freed up to play more at shooting guard with Mandaquit mostly on the ball, had 11 points though he was 1 for 6 from 3 point range.

Meanwhile, James didn't get in the game, something Lloyd said he regretted.

"Bryce and I had a great conversation," Lloyd said. "I wish I would have got him in the game. It's just one of those things where you get the lead playing a certain way, then they come back, and then sometimes it's hard to kind of thrust a guy into that moment when he hasn't been on the court much.