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AUBURN, Ala. — After the Arizona Wildcats visit the beaches of Maui and the streets of New York over the next few weeks, while playing good teams away from college campuses in between home games, they’ll soon get the feeling again.

The feeling of stepping on the floor of a rowdy, true campus where everyone is rooting against them, as they experienced Friday at Auburn’s Neville Arena.

Of course, there are basketball-minded Arizona fans living all over the country who always show up no matter where the Wildcats are playing, sometimes in four-figure amounts depending on the city and day of the week.

But, still, in a sellout away game environment, even the “U of A” and “Bear Down” chants can get drowned out. A few could be heard from the nosebleed seats Friday, but only after the No. 12 Wildcats walked out with an 80-69 victory.

For most high-major teams, those kinds of experiences are increasingly rare in nonconference play because NIL demands teams seek more lucrative neutral-site games, though Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd routinely schedules at least one true away game every season.

“I think if you're doing what's right for the program and right for the game, you really challenge yourself,” Lloyd said last week.

So on Friday, Lloyd’s goal was to win but also to prepare the Wildcats for exactly what’s ahead in the Big 12 season.

Arizona will play nine Big 12 away games this season, and based on its previous experiences, all but Oklahoma State will welcome the Wildcats with a rowdy, sold-out or nearly-sold-out environment (and the Cowboys are better than when they last hosted the Wildcats in 2024-25).