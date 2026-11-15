AUBURN, Ala. — After the Arizona Wildcats visit the beaches of Maui and the streets of New York over the next few weeks, while playing good teams away from college campuses in between home games, they’ll soon get the feeling again.
The feeling of stepping on the floor of a rowdy, true campus where everyone is rooting against them, as they experienced Friday at Auburn’s Neville Arena.
Of course, there are basketball-minded Arizona fans living all over the country who always show up no matter where the Wildcats are playing, sometimes in four-figure amounts depending on the city and day of the week.
But, still, in a sellout away game environment, even the “U of A” and “Bear Down” chants can get drowned out. A few could be heard from the nosebleed seats Friday, but only after the No. 12 Wildcats walked out with an 80-69 victory.
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For most high-major teams, those kinds of experiences are increasingly rare in nonconference play because NIL demands teams seek more lucrative neutral-site games, though Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd routinely schedules at least one true away game every season.
“I think if you're doing what's right for the program and right for the game, you really challenge yourself,” Lloyd said last week.
So on Friday, Lloyd’s goal was to win but also to prepare the Wildcats for exactly what’s ahead in the Big 12 season.
Arizona will play nine Big 12 away games this season, and based on its previous experiences, all but Oklahoma State will welcome the Wildcats with a rowdy, sold-out or nearly-sold-out environment (and the Cowboys are better than when they last hosted the Wildcats in 2024-25).
Also, the Wildcats used only two players on Friday who have been through the Big 12 roadie experience: Center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov.
While Derek Dixon spent last season experiencing the ACC with North Carolina, of the other five Wildcats who played Friday, JJ Mandaquit sat out half of Washington's Big Ten games last season with an injury; Evan Otten played in the Big Sky at Idaho State — and Caleb Holt, Cameron Holmes and Maksim Brnovic are all freshmen.
That’s why Krivas was so upbeat about how the Wildcats put away the Tigers on Friday, overcoming three Auburn second-half leads to pull away for an 11-point win, no matter what the packed student “Jungle” section or anyone else verbally bombarded them with.
“Super happy,” Krivas told the Star late Friday night. “It's super important for them to experience this early in the year because in Big 12, we'll face that a lot. Like almost every night, it will be like this.
“So I’m super proud of young guys — Caleb, JJ. They did amazing. Cam, Evan, everyone stepped up. We forget that Ivan is a young guy too.”
Except Kharchenkov has never really played like a young guy, even helping the then-shorthanded Wildcats to a landmark win at Houston last season, so it might be more important to just call him a veteran as a sophomore this season.
But on Friday, Holt played like a veteran too, collecting 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists — and did so in his home state without displaying a hint of over-anxiousness.
Holt's something of a vet now too.
“I think every guy on this team is confident and we knew how much it means for him” to play near home, Krivas said. “We were with him this whole preparation, this whole game. So super proud of him. How he handled that for a freshman to do this is something special.”
While the new guys were adjusting to the Auburn environment, notably, the veterans had an issue of their own to figure out: That is, the Tigers threw out a pair of fellow 7-footers on the floor, including a 22-year-old NBA Draft pick named Narcisse Ngoy, who averaged 9.8 rebounds and 11.6 rebounds in France’s second-tier Elite 4 league last season while making 68.2% of his shots.
On Friday, Ngoy had only one point and picked up four fouls, but he blocked six shots and pulled down eight rebounds in just 19 minutes. Ngoy blocked Kharchenkov five times and Krivas once.
“I thought Narcisse was really physical down there,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “Obviously he got in foul trouble, but I thought he did a really good job on Krivas and made his night really difficult.”
But as they did with the fans around the court, the Wildcats eventually figured out a way to deal with the guys on it.
That could benefit them in the months ahead.
“We just stayed with our game plan,” Krivas said. “Super proud of team how we responded, how we stayed in the game. We played in such a hard environment, and this one will, I think, build our character.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe