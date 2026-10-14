Freshman Caleb Holt will join Arizona veterans Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov as the Wildcats' men's basketball representatives for Big 12 media days next week.
Sumayah Sugapong, Aliyahna "Puff" Morris and Gerda Rauluaityte will represent the UA women's basketball team.
The Big 12 released all the participants Wednesday for the conference's annual preseason publicity event, which will span next Tuesday and Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
For the first time this year, the Big 12 is mixing in both the men's and women's teams together, instead of holding them on separate days. They are scheduled to interview with outside media and the Big 12's YouTube channel while all of the league's television partners will provide coverage.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe