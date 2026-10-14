Over one two-minute stretch in the middle of the first half, the Wildcats increased their lead from 10 to 14 points when Mandaquit played point guard and Dixon shifted to shooting guard.

It might have been a preview of what the Wildcats could show at times this season, much like they did in 2023-24, when Jaden Bradley both subbed for starting point guard Kylan Boswell and played with him -- before going on to start in 2024-25 and becoming the Big 12 Player of the Year last season.

“Going back a lot of years, I've always liked having two point guard types on the floor,” Lloyd said. "I think can be a great way to play if you have a group of guys (where) it makes sense. First off it allows Derek to get some extended run, and it allows JJ to get the minutes he needs to get.

“Those two guys complement each other, and obviously I think Derek's a really good point guard who's had a really good summer and fall for us. When you put him alongside JJ, maybe he can get off the ball a little bit because he's also a dynamic shooter.”

Saying he prides himself as a three-level scorer who can get downhill – Dixon was 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range – Dixon said there’s a different feel when playing alongside Mandaquit.

“You have somebody else who's initiating and creating, so I can try and be a little bit more aggressive coming off screens, coming off actions,” Dixon said.