Arizona men's basketball fans will again need to keep tapping their remotes to catch the Wildcats this season, but they won't often have to stay up late at night.
The Big 12 announced the remaining times and television assignments for its members' games Tuesday, giving the Wildcats only two league games that will tip off after 7 p.m. Arizona time: UA's Jan. 12 home game against BYU (9 p.m.) and its Jan. 26 game against Utah (8 p.m.)
The Wildcats will also again play a majority of their Saturday conference games during daytime hours, and with none later than 6 p.m. Arizona time. Their two biggest Saturday conference games at McKale Center will both be held at 2 or 2:30 p.m., against Houston on Feb. 6 and Kansas on Feb. 20.
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The Big 12's announcement also included several of UA's nonconference home games, for which the rights are also held by the conference: The Wildcats' marquee Nov. 18 home game against UConn was set for 7 p.m. on FS1, while its one-time "buy" games were divvied up by ESPN Plus (streaming), TruTV and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
In Big 12 games, Arizona will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU 10 times, with two additional games each on CBS, FOX, FS1, and Peacock.
Overall, four Arizona games will be shown "over-the-air" — two each on CBS and Fox — while another four will be streaming-only, two on Peacock and two on ESPN+. Fifteen of the Wildcats' 32 regular-season games will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, counting their three Maui Invitational games.
The Big 12's announcement effectively completes Arizona's 2026-27 schedule:
(All times Arizona time)
Preseason exhibitions
– Tue. Oct. 13, San Francisco, at McKale Center
– Fri. Oct. 16, San Diego State, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN+
– Fri. Oct. 23, Eastern Washington, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nonconference games
– Mon. Nov. 2, UCLA, in Las Vegas, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/HBO Max
– Thu. Nov. 5, Cal Poly, at McKale Center, 8:30 p.m., TruTV/HBO Max
– Tue. Nov. 10, NAU, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN+
– Fri. Nov. 13, at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
– Wed. Nov. 18, UConn, at McKale Center, 7 p. m., FS1
– Mon. Nov. 23, Colorado State, Maui Invitational, at Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
– Tue. Nov. 24, VCU or Providence, Maui Invitational, at Lahaina, Hawaii
– Wed. Nov. 25, TBD (Clemson, Mississippi, Washington or BYU), Maui Invitational, at Lahaina, Hawaii
– Tue. Dec. 1, LSU-New Orleans, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN+
– Sat. Dec. 5, St. John’s, at New York, 10 a.m., FOX
– Sat. Dec. 12, Tennessee Tech, at McKale Center, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
– Sat. Dec. 19, Arkansas, at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
– Mon. Dec. 21, Northern Illinois, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., CBSSN
– Mon. Dec. 28, Incarnate Word, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., TruTV/HBO Max
Big 12 Conference games
– Sat. Jan. 2, at Iowa State, 6 p.m., ESPN
– Wed. Jan. 6, UCF, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., Peacock
– Sat. Jan. 9, at Kansas State, 10 a.m., CBS
– Tue. Jan. 12, BYU, at McKale Center, 9 p.m., ESPN
– Sat. Jan. 16, ASU, at McKale Center, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
– Fri. Jan. 22, at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FOX
– Tue. Jan. 26, Utah, at McKale Center, 8 p.m., FS1
– Sat. Jan. 30, at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
– Tue. Feb. 2, at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., Peacock
– Sat. Feb. 6, Houston, at McKale Center, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN
– Mon. Feb. 8, TCU, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN2
– Sat. Feb. 13, at ASU, 6 p.m., FOX
– Tue. Feb. 16, at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
– Sat. Feb. 20, Kansas, at McKale Center, 2 or 2:30 p.m., ESPN
– Mon. Feb. 22, at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN
– Sat. Feb. 27, Baylor, at McKale Center, noon, CBS
– Wed. March 3, Colorado, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., FS1
– Sat. March 6, at Houston, 6 or 6:30 p.m., ESPN
– March 9-13, Big 12 Tournament, in Kansas City
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe