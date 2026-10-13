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Arizona men's basketball fans will again need to keep tapping their remotes to catch the Wildcats this season, but they won't often have to stay up late at night.

The Big 12 announced the remaining times and television assignments for its members' games Tuesday, giving the Wildcats only two league games that will tip off after 7 p.m. Arizona time: UA's Jan. 12 home game against BYU (9 p.m.) and its Jan. 26 game against Utah (8 p.m.)

The Wildcats will also again play a majority of their Saturday conference games during daytime hours, and with none later than 6 p.m. Arizona time. Their two biggest Saturday conference games at McKale Center will both be held at 2 or 2:30 p.m., against Houston on Feb. 6 and Kansas on Feb. 20.

The Big 12's announcement also included several of UA's nonconference home games, for which the rights are also held by the conference: The Wildcats' marquee Nov. 18 home game against UConn was set for 7 p.m. on FS1, while its one-time "buy" games were divvied up by ESPN Plus (streaming), TruTV and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

In Big 12 games, Arizona will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU 10 times, with two additional games each on CBS, FOX, FS1, and Peacock.