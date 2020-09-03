'Everyone loved Lute and those posters': Tucson photographer turned baby bobcat into a big break

Mooney created the “Showtime” idea after seeing Arizona's metallic gray warmups. Olson and the coaching staff wore tuxedos and bow ties.

“That’s what inspired the ‘Showtime’ theme, because you have these gray, shiny warmups, and I thought, ‘Well, basketball is the show and we all love the show.’ That’s when I got the coaches in bow ties to go with the silver warmups.”

The warmups were short-lived.

“The team hated the warmups. They only wore them for, like, one season," Mooney said.

Of course, shooting basketball players has its perks. Mooney said the most energetic Wildcat to take poster photos was forward Eugene Edgerson, and the “showboats” were Sean Elliott and Joseph Blair. Mooney went on to photograph Steve and Margot Kerr's wedding at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center.

But even with the hundreds of faces that came through the program, Olson was a constant. Mooney said he's indebted to the coaching legend for improving his life.

“Like a lot of people in Tucson, he made my career. The basketball players — those guys went off to the NBA, but everyone loved Lute and those posters,” Mooney said. “It was a big boost for my career so I’m grateful.