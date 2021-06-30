Former Wildcat forward Derrick Williams signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former Arizona forward Derrick Williams has signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, continuing an overseas journey that has taken him to Germany, Turkey and Spain in recent seasons.
In high-level Euroleague play for Valencia last season, Williams averaged 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range and 53.4% overall from the field. According to Maccabi Tel Aviv's release, Williams also added "lots of toughness and dunks from another world."
Grateful for the opportunity .. excited to get started !! See you soon Tel Aviv 🙏🏾👌🏾💪🏾🤘🏾 https://t.co/9SrwnDVMnx— Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) June 30, 2021
Since becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Williams spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played for five other NBA teams before playing in China and Europe. He has played a total of 428 NBA games.
ESPN's updated 2023 rankings have Corona (Calif.) Centennial guard Kylan Boswell a five-star at No. 21 overall, which is consistent with the flood of high-major offers (including one from Arizona) he received during Section 7 play.
Working 🙏🏽 @espn https://t.co/nLYElBHAX9— Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz) June 30, 2021
As a second-time transfer, James Akinjo reportedly won't have to sit out at Baylor next season, after all.