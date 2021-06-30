Former Wildcat forward Derrick Williams signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former Arizona forward Derrick Williams has signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, continuing an overseas journey that has taken him to Germany, Turkey and Spain in recent seasons.

In high-level Euroleague play for Valencia last season, Williams averaged 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range and 53.4% overall from the field. According to Maccabi Tel Aviv's release, Williams also added "lots of toughness and dunks from another world."

Grateful for the opportunity .. excited to get started !! See you soon Tel Aviv 🙏🏾👌🏾💪🏾🤘🏾 https://t.co/9SrwnDVMnx — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) June 30, 2021