Former Wildcat forward Derrick Williams signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv
Former Wildcat forward Derrick Williams signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Valencia basketball club thanked Williams for his professionalism and work during last season.

Former Arizona forward Derrick Williams has signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, continuing an overseas journey that has taken him to Germany, Turkey and Spain in recent seasons.

In high-level Euroleague play for Valencia last season, Williams averaged 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range and 53.4% overall from the field. According to Maccabi Tel Aviv's release, Williams also added "lots of toughness and dunks from another world."

Since becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Williams spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played for five other NBA teams before playing in China and Europe. He has played a total of 428 NBA games.

