Wildcats training, with an assist from 'RJ,' as they await NCAA ruling on start to 2020-21 season

“When they come in for their workout the next day, they drop off their laundry from the previous day,” Miller said. “It’s just trying to minimize the contact and make sure we’re following everything that we’re supposed to.”

Miller said the team has had “no problems” since his players returned last month.

The Wildcats have reason to make sure it stays that way. All they have to do is remember back to March 12, when their Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game with USC was canceled, along with any hopes of an NCAA Tournament run.

“I think our guys are all very highly motivated,” Miller said. “A lot of our players have already experienced having a season’s ending taken away from them. They don’t want that feeling again.

“They understand that the season could be taken from them, that their opportunity to be here on our campus can be taken from them. And, not to mention, their ability to work out while they’re on our campus.”