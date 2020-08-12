Fall without football could spell financial disaster for University of Arizona, other athletic departments

In 2018-19, the Pac-12 paid its schools $32.2 million each in media rights and other revenues, though that figure is likely to drop significantly without football — or even with football in the spring.

While a UA spokesman said Heeke did not want to comment when he could only offer hypotheticals, the AD said during an April interview with the Star that playing football in the spring might not generate enough interest from television networks because other sports would be playing then.

“If you start moving everything to the spring, that’s certainly a possibility but you’re layering a lot of things on top of that,” Heeke said. “How do you build a TV package around that and still generate the revenues that are necessary for all of those kinds of sports franchises out there?”

Spring football also might not generate similar ticket sales, since there would be more competition from other sports and the potential of many key players opting out while preparing for the NFL draft.

Meanwhile, both media rights and ticket sales might suffer without UA basketball games in November and December — though those might be recouped in 2021 if college basketball opts to play a full season after delaying the start to January.