Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 78
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Date: Nov. 26, 2004
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 34-7
What was reported at the time:
By Charles Durrenberger
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
Most football coaches don't read newspapers. In fact, most steer clear of them whenever possible.
Not Mike Stoops.
Arizona's first-year coach, looking for a way to pump up his team even more, took umbrage at some of ASU coach Dirk Koetter's comments to the media this week.
"Coach Koetter said the teams would show their true colors as the game went on," Stoops said, referencing an article in Friday's Arizona Republic.
"I think we showed our true colors today. As the game wore on, we played more confidently, and played up to the end."
Arizona's stirring 34-27 upset of the 18th-ranked Sun Devils on Friday sent fans spilling onto the field — and atop the goalposts.
It was a so-called "program win" for a program in desperate need of capping a two-win season by spoiling its rivals' march to a bowl game.
"This was my bowl game," said senior linebacker Kirk Johnson, who recovered two of ASU's four fumbles. "To go out with a win like this touches my heart."
On the biggest shopping day of the year, the Wildcats (3-8 overall, 2-6 Pac-10) found a few gift-wrapped turnovers by the Devils (8-3, 5-3).
The Wildcats scored 31 points off four fumbles, an interception and a field goal attempt that struck ASU's linemen.
"We created all of our mistakes, which cost us the game," Koetter said.
The UA had lost 18 straight games to ranked opponents, dating back to a 31-15 win at USC in 2000.
"Guys made plays," said UA quarterback Richard Kovalcheck, the game's MVP. "We went downfield a little more, but we just put everything together."
Kovalcheck completed 17 of 31 for a career-high 239 yards and three touchdowns — two to Michael Jefferson — as the Cats rolled to a season-most 398 yards.
Arizona extended its 20-17 halftime lead to 34-20 with 9:32 to play, and then hung on for dear life.
Jefferson out-leaped cornerback Josh Golden at the 5 and fell into the end zone, completing a 47-yard play.
ASU answered under the most unlikely of scenarios.
Backup quarterback Sam Keller was pressed into action when defensive end Marcus Smith tackled Andrew Walter on a short scramble with 7:30 to play in the game.
Walter suffered a separated shoulder on the play when Smith fell on him, forcing his right (throwing) arm into the turf.
Keller, who had only 13 passing attempts this season coming into the game, was sharp.
He finished the drive with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jamaal Lewis, cutting the deficit to seven with 5:05 remaining.
After forcing Arizona to punt, Keller again went to work.
With 2:02 remaining, he hooked up with tight end Zach Miller for 15 yards and a key first down before going deep to Moey Mutz for 42 yards to the UA 23.
But Keller was called for intentional grounding on a second-down sack by Andre Torrey. An incompletion followed, setting up the game's biggest play on fourth-and-10.
With 1:19 left, Keller drilled a pass over the middle close to the first-down sticks, but the ball bounced off the chest of Matt Miller.
It was the third big stop of the game for the Arizona defense, which forced field goals on two other drives in the red zone.
"That was probably the difference in the game," UA defensive coordinator Mark Stoops said of the goal-line stands. "That just shows how far our kids have come. They dug down deep, and kept them out of the end zone."
ASU totaled 504 yards on the day — 414 through the air.
Walter ended up 23 of 38 for 320 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. Keller was 8 of 13 for 94 yards and a TD.
"I didn't want the team to skip a beat if I came in," Keller said.
Arizona got a huge boost by scoring right before the half for a 20-17 lead.
After Jesse Ainsworth's 44-yard try struck teammate Stephen Berg in the back, the Cats quickly marched 67 yards in six plays in two minutes, scoring with seven seconds left.
Bell took a draw play for 22 yards on third down and Kovalcheck hit Syndric Steptoe for 26 more, down to the ASU 13.
Three plays later, with the clock winding down and Arizona out of timeouts, Kovalcheck calmly dropped back and hit Jefferson on a slant pattern for a 2-yard score to represent a 10-point swing after the missed kick.
"There are great throws and great catches throughout every game," Mike Stoops said. "They made theirs and we made ours, and that's the difference. We hadn't made those plays throughout the year."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 79 updates