Backup quarterback Sam Keller was pressed into action when defensive end Marcus Smith tackled Andrew Walter on a short scramble with 7:30 to play in the game.

Walter suffered a separated shoulder on the play when Smith fell on him, forcing his right (throwing) arm into the turf.

Keller, who had only 13 passing attempts this season coming into the game, was sharp.

He finished the drive with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jamaal Lewis, cutting the deficit to seven with 5:05 remaining.

After forcing Arizona to punt, Keller again went to work.

With 2:02 remaining, he hooked up with tight end Zach Miller for 15 yards and a key first down before going deep to Moey Mutz for 42 yards to the UA 23.

But Keller was called for intentional grounding on a second-down sack by Andre Torrey. An incompletion followed, setting up the game's biggest play on fourth-and-10.

With 1:19 left, Keller drilled a pass over the middle close to the first-down sticks, but the ball bounced off the chest of Matt Miller.

It was the third big stop of the game for the Arizona defense, which forced field goals on two other drives in the red zone.

"That was probably the difference in the game," UA defensive coordinator Mark Stoops said of the goal-line stands. "That just shows how far our kids have come. They dug down deep, and kept them out of the end zone."

ASU totaled 504 yards on the day — 414 through the air.