"They made plays and we didn't," UA interim coach Mike Hankwitz said.

It is the fewest wins for a UA team since a 1-8-1 mark in 1957, and the most losses ever.

The Sun Devils, who snapped a four-game skid, have won two straight in the series and four of the last five.

"Anytime you beat your archrival 28-7, I think that most Sun Devil fans would be very happy," said ASU coach Dirk Koetter, who improved to 2-1 against the Cats.

Arizona's inability to convert inside the red zone, coupled with the Devils' quick-strike offense, was the theme of the game.

Despite gaining 452 yards to ASU's 484, the Wildcats scored on only one of four drives inside the Sun Devils' 20-yard line.

With the score knotted at 7, Kris Heavner was picked off in the end zone on the second play of the second quarter on a fade pass intended for Michael Jefferson.

Trailing 21-7 late in the first half, Mike Bell was stripped of the ball at the ASU 23-yard line, costing the Cats a chance to pull within a touchdown.

Then in the third quarter, Nicholas Folk misfired on a 24-yard field goal try, striking the right upright with the UA still behind 21-7.

The last debacle seemed to sum up the year for the wrong-way Cats.

Two plays after Folk's missed kick, Andrew Walter found Derek Hagan all alone behind cornerback Michael Jolivette for an 80-yard scoring strike that effectively quashed the UA's hopes.