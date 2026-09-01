Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Wildcats Conquer Tempe Teachers in Great Game, 20-6
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Matchup: Game 12
Date: Oct. 22, 1932
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 20-6
What was reported at the time:
Game Is Thriller and Cats Avenge Loss of Last Year
The Tempe Bulldogs, conference football champions, were knocked off their throne in the local stadium last night by a gallant Arizona team that came back to win, 20 to 6, after being outplayed most of the first half.
Cheered on by a howling, singing mob of students and a band from Arizona State Teachers College, the Dogs went down fighting like true champions, and the game was a thriller from whistle to gun.
Paradoxically, the score was almost the same in reverse order as last year when the Teachers won their first victory in football history over the Wildcats, 19 to 6.
Scoring a touchdown and converting just 45 seconds before the first half ended, the Cats held an unconvincing lead of one point between the periods, but it was all Arizona's ball game during the last two quarters.
Two of Arizona's touchdowns were earned on concerted drives down the field and the third was the result of a break, coming when a Tempe safety man muffed a punt and an alert Wildcat pounced on the ball.
Tempe's touchdown was earned by a 48-yard drive.
Sensational play on the line by "Red" Greer, Arizona end, and a steady, capable game by Jack O'Dowd, center, were outstanding. Tuffy Griffin, Tempe captain and guard, and Hezmalhalch and Morris, backs, paced the Bulldogs on both offense and defense. In the Arizona backfield, Sample did excellent work. Davies and Don Clark made long gains for the Cats.
The ability of Cy Morris, welterweight Tempe safety man, to run back kicks kept the Cats worried during the first half.
First Quarter
Obtaining the ball on a punt with the period half gone, the Teachers launched the longest drive of the quarter, a thrust that carried them from their own 34-yard stripe to 10 yards in Cat territory before the Arizona defense stiffened.
Twice late in the quarter, Morris carried back Arizona kicks more than 20 yards.
Second Quarter
Both teams scored in the second quarter, the Bulldogs on a long march down the field just at the start of the period and Arizona less than a minute before the end of the half.
The Bulldogs started from their own 48-yard line and carried the ball to the goal in one drive. The feature of the thrust was a lateral pass play that picked up about 19 yards.
Hezmalhalch did most of the ball carrying and tossed a short pass to Morris that scored the touchdown. A place kick attempt for the extra point failed.
The Wildcats were like a new team after that Tempe touchdown. Starting out by flipping passes, Arizona penetrated into Tempe territory for the first time. The first drive flopped, however, and so did the second attempted push. Then Don Clark began to tear up the turf.
Clark turned in two nice gallops, both around the ends. One of them netted 18 yards and the other 16. These trots, combined with several gains over the inside of right tackle by Carlson, brought the ball all the way to the Tempe three-yard line before Arizona lost the ball on downs.
Morris' kick from behind his goal was hurried and went only 30 yards. Clark ran the ball back to the Dog 17-yard line. Then Davies came into the game.
On the first play, Davies took the ball from the center and handed it to Sample. The Cat half faded back and lofted a lazy pass to Red Greer, who ambled over the goal line followed by two Tempe tacklers. The ball seemed to drift lazily and then just drop peacefully into Greer's arms. It was a touchdown, and Davies place-kicked for the point. Just 45 seconds later the half ended with Arizona leading, 7 to 6.
Third Quarter
The Wildcats made another touchdown in the third quarter, but it took them almost all the period to do it.
Steadily knocking at Tempe's line, skirting the ends and flipping a pass occasionally, the Cats kept the ball in Dog territory most of the time, but the real scoring drive started from Tempe's 33-yard line when the Cats got possession of the ball on a fumble.
Two nice gains by Davies, one by Carlson and a pass from Sample to Robinson gave Arizona the ball on the Dogs' 15-yard line. On the next play, Davies twisted through the line and Tempe's secondary for a touchdown. His kick for point was wide.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona was placed in a scoring position late in the last quarter when Barber recovered a muff of a punt by the Tempe safety man on the eight-yard line. Abbott dashed through the line for a touchdown. Davies place kicked for the point, making the final score 20 to 6.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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