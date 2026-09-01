The Bulldogs started from their own 48-yard line and carried the ball to the goal in one drive. The feature of the thrust was a lateral pass play that picked up about 19 yards.

Hezmalhalch did most of the ball carrying and tossed a short pass to Morris that scored the touchdown. A place kick attempt for the extra point failed.

The Wildcats were like a new team after that Tempe touchdown. Starting out by flipping passes, Arizona penetrated into Tempe territory for the first time. The first drive flopped, however, and so did the second attempted push. Then Don Clark began to tear up the turf.

Clark turned in two nice gallops, both around the ends. One of them netted 18 yards and the other 16. These trots, combined with several gains over the inside of right tackle by Carlson, brought the ball all the way to the Tempe three-yard line before Arizona lost the ball on downs.

Morris' kick from behind his goal was hurried and went only 30 yards. Clark ran the ball back to the Dog 17-yard line. Then Davies came into the game.

On the first play, Davies took the ball from the center and handed it to Sample. The Cat half faded back and lofted a lazy pass to Red Greer, who ambled over the goal line followed by two Tempe tacklers. The ball seemed to drift lazily and then just drop peacefully into Greer's arms. It was a touchdown, and Davies place-kicked for the point. Just 45 seconds later the half ended with Arizona leading, 7 to 6.

Third Quarter

The Wildcats made another touchdown in the third quarter, but it took them almost all the period to do it.