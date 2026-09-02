The Wildcat offensive opened with full power at the very start of the second half, and two touchdowns came quickly before Tempe's defense was re-established. Line plays were employed exclusively for the first score, while a muffed punt and pass accounted for the second.

Taking the kickoff, Bland of Arizona ran the ball back 49 yards for one of the night's thrilling broken field dashes. It was from the Arizona 10-yard line to Tempe's 41-yard line.

Pickens got five yards through the line, then Bland ripped through left tackle for 10 more. Sheffer picked up three more before Bland went through center like a piledriver to make it another first down on Tempe's 13-yard marker. Bland added three through right tackle, and Carlson three more. It was third down, four to go for first down, and the ball on the seven-yard line. Bland smashed through center for six yards and on the next play pushed over to put the Wildcats ahead for the first time. Nolan's place kick was perfect for the extra point.

An exchange of punts preceded the next score. On the last boot, Carlson's from the Arizona 46-yard line, Pickens of the Bulldogs permitted the ball to hit him as he stood on his own 21-yard line. Carlyle was through and on the ball like a flash, getting it on the 24-yard stripe. Two tries at the line failed, so Bland passed to Robinson, who was run out of bounds on Tempe's eight-yard mark. Carlson cracked through center for the touchdown and Nolan place-kicked for the extra point.

Frenzied line-play, or two good runs and a series of punts, filling the remainder of the third period, were futile.

Clark Effective