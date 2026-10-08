That scenario has a non-zero chance of materializing, but not by much.

According to projections on teamrankings.com, the wagering and analytics website, the likelihood of Oregon State winning out is about 2%.

But what if the Beavers finish 7-5 or 8-4? Where might they land? More significantly, would they be placed in the pool of legacy Pac-12 games or new Pac-12 games?

The key elements to the process are as follows:

— The legacy Pac-12 teams are eligible for (in order) the Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday, Sun, Poinsettia and Independence Bowls.

— The six new Pac-12 teams are eligible for the Poinsettia and Hawaii Bowls, plus a pool of ESPN games.

— Oregon State and Washington State will participate on the legacy Pac-12 side of all games except the Poinsettia pairing, where they are considered new Pac-12 teams.

— The Pac-12 legacy bowls select first, meaning the Beavers likely would land in a legacy game if they are 8-4 or 9-3. If they only win six or seven games, there's a chance they would not be picked for the legacy games and move over to the Poinsettia or Hawaii Bowls.

– Don't forget about the one-win-down rule, which allows any of the legacy bowls to pass one team in favor of another as long as there is no more than a one-game difference in record. The Holiday Bowl, for example, could pass on the Beavers at 8-4 in favor of Washington at 7-5 but not if the Huskies are 6-6.

That policy could work against the Beavers because of their small media market and low national profile.