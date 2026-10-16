Not everything aligns. Some teams have been deeply disappointing with their on-field performances but stout against the spread. Washington State, for example, has one victory (over Duquesne) but is 4-2 against the spread.

Arizona is 5-1 on the field but 2-4 in the sportsbooks.

How about Oregon? Nobody expected the Ducks to have two losses in five games, but they aren't awful (2-3) against the spread.

We'll circle back on this topic in early November, at the start of the stretch run.

To the picks ...

(All times Pacific)

Washington (+3.5) at Purdue

Kickoff: Friday at 5 p.m. on FOX

Comment: The Huskies are underdogs against a team that was winless in conference play in 2024 and 2025 but now is looking down on them in the standings. It might seem counterintuitive, but we view this as a get-right game for UW while Purdue has difficulty handling its newfound success. Pick: Washington

Ohio State (-3.5) at Indiana

Kickoff: 9 a.m. on FOX

Comment: Feels like the oddsmakers are daring the betting public to take the Hoosiers, who haven't lost since 2024. (Curt Cignetti as a home underdog? Can't pass that up!) The Hotline won't fall for it. Josh Hoover isn't Fernando Mendoza. Pick: Ohio State

Arizona State (+14.5) at Texas Tech