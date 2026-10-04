No team with a 9-3 record has been invited to the CFP, ever. Alabama made it last season at 10-3, with a loss in the SEC championship game. But we can reasonably assume that three regular-season losses would be deeply problematic when the selection committee convenes on the first weekend in December.

It cares a tad too much about losses, in our opinion.

Which means the Huskies and Wolverines, to name two of many, cannot afford a third.

2. Bad math for the CFP

The Hotline views that tension as beneficial to the sport. It's the fuel that powers a riveting regular season.

If the playoff expands to 24 teams, the weekly do-or-die drama would be greatly diminished. Teams with three losses would qualify for the CFP. Heck, a few teams with four losses might make the field.

Why raise this issue now, at the conclusion of Week 5?

Because the CFP is rapidly approaching an important benchmark in the expansion process. Friday will mark the expiration of an exclusive negotiating window with ESPN for the new inventory (12 games) that would become available if the format expands to 24 teams.

Once Friday arrives, the CFP is expected to take that inventory to the open market and give Fox, NBC, CBS and any other interested media companies the opportunity to bid.

That would be tantamount to an official acknowledgment of expansion even though fans are opposed and the move could severely undermine the cherished regular season.

We prefer the situation as it stands, with two-loss Washington and Michigan on the brink.