“(UCLA Coach) Terry Donahue owes me a trip now, by golly,” UA Coach Larry Smith said.

“I felt in my bones all week that it would come down to the wire. We were prepared for it. Today at the hotel when USC scored our guys stood up and cheered. They wanted that it way. Boy, you talk about character, desire and drive.”

The UA will go to the Sun Bowl on Dec. 28 in El Paso, Texas — the contract was signed at 6 p.m. yesterday. The Wildcats will play Georgia.

And UCLA is in the Rose Bowl. It qualified by beating both ASU and the UA. The Bruins will play Iowa on Jan. 1.

ASU gets the Holiday, which might be anything but. The Sun Devils will play Arkansas on Dec. 22.

“We had a golden opportunity, but lost it,” ASU Coach John Cooper said.

As for Zendejas, he might never need to buy another beer in Tucson for his career line against ASU. He made:

— Two fourth-quarter field goals in a 16-10 victory in Tucson in 1984.

— A 48-yarder as time expired in a 17-15 victory here in 1983.

Before that, in 1982, the UA knocked ASU out of the Rose Bowl — and UCLA in — with a 28-18 victory at Arizona Stadium.

“Let’s give Arizona credit,” ASU Coach John Cooper said.

“They’re a good team. We just lost the game. We blew it.”

ASU outgained the UA, 362 yards to 186. It had 23 first downs to the UA’s 10.