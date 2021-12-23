 Skip to main content
UA coordinator of high school recruiting Ryan Partridge joins Don Brown's staff at UMass
Arizona will need to replace one of the men responsible for piecing together the Wildcats’ stellar 2022 signing class.

Ryan Partridge, Arizona’s coordinator of high school recruiting, is headed to UMass, where he will coach wide receivers.

UMass’ head coach is Don Brown, who spent this past season as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. Defensive assistant Keith Dudzinski also left the UA staff to join Brown in Amherst.

Partridge came to Arizona after serving as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Ferris State, a Division II program in Michigan. Before that, he compiled a 40-11 record as the head coach at Liberty High School in Brentwood, California.

Arizona’s ’22 class ranks 23rd nationally and second in the Pac-12 through the early signing period, per 247Sports.com. The Wildcats are headed for their best finish in over a decade.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

