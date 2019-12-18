Man accused of stealing Terry Francona's World Series rings has long criminal history

The auto shop owner confirmed the story, telling police that the man did not end up buying the vehicle. Both the jeweler and shop owner identified Estep out of a lineup as the man who gave the jeweler the rings to sell, according to the complaint.

The jeweler told detectives that he asked Estep where he got the rings, and Estep told him he got them from his mother in Chicago.

Estep agreed to talk to detectives from jail, saying that he didn’t know anything about the rings but later adding that he bought the rings from a man named “Vincente” for $400 and sold them to a Middle Eastern man at a Mesa auto shop for $3,000, the complaint said.

Estep denied being involved in the burglary.

During the course of the investigation into the missing rings, Francona also said that a $245,830 check was fraudulently deposited earlier this year. A search warrant has been served in connection with a U.S. Treasury note in the amount of $245,830 that was deposited into Estep’s father’s girlfriend’s bank account, according to the interim complaint.

Additional charges could be pending, depending on what the warrant returns, according to the complaint.