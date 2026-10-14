We are three weeks from the first reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings, the made-for-ESPN, rage-generating weekly exercise that undermines the credibility of the selection committee, complicates the process and makes everyone and everything it touches worse for the experience.

That's enough ranting, for now. There's bound to be more once the rankings shows commence Nov. 3.

The Hotline has no interest in attempting to predict where teams will be slotted on the first Tuesday in November, not with three weeks of results to play out before the committee's initial reveal.

But several rankings-related issues are worth tracking across the second half of October:

-- The Big 12 cluster. How high will the committee rank the top teams? Last year, undefeated BYU was No. 7 in the first rankings, one spot ahead of one-loss Texas Tech. The positioning will reflect both team résumés and conference respect. The latter was in somewhat short supply in 2024-25. Alone among the Power Four leagues, the Big 12 has failed to send an at-large team to the CFP. To end that shutout, two teams must be ranked in the top 12 when the final rankings are disclosed Dec. 6.

-- The Notre Dame factor. The sport continues to create different rules for the Irish, the latest example being a special carve-out in the CFP process: If the Irish finish in the top 12, they are guaranteed a bid. If an automatic qualifier is ranked below Notre Dame -- the top Group of Six team, for instance -- then No. 11 would get bumped instead of the Irish. Put another way: Everyone in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC should be rooting against Notre Dame.