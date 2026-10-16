BYU will carry the flag for the Big 12 Conference Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Cougars host No. 2 Notre Dame. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Provo. It’ll be a scene.
A BYU upset would greatly increase the chances of the Big 12 being a two-bid league come Playoff time. A loss — especially a one-sided loss — would further the narrative that the league isn’t worthy of more than one spot.
This type of tension and drama will become less prevalent when the CFP expands to 24 teams next season, as has been reported. But for now, this is a huge deal, not only for the Cougars but for their conference mates.
The BYU-Notre Dame matchup highlights an intriguing Week 7 slate. While Arizona is off, rival Arizona State visits No. 10 Texas Tech. And the Oklahoma State-Houston matchup pits a pair of top-20 teams.
People are also reading…
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
For more on our predictions — plus midseason awards for the 5-1 Wildcats — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Matchup: Cincinnati (+1.5) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 9 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Cincinnati to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Cincinnati to win outright
Matchup: Kansas (+4.5) at Kansas State
Time/TV: 9 a.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Kansas to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Matchup: Arizona State (+14.5) at No. 10 Texas Tech
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: ASU to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win, ASU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Matchup: TCU (+6.5) at Baylor
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Baylor to win, TCU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Baylor to win, TCU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Matchup: No. 17 Oklahoma State (+5.5) at No. 20 Houston
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win, OSU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win, OSU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win and cover
Matchup: No. 2 Notre Dame (-10.5) at No. 8 BYU
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ABC
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Notre Dame to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Notre Dame to win, BYU to cover
Matchup: No. 11 Utah (-15.5) at Colorado
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, Colorado to cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 5-1 straight up, 4-2 against the spread
Lev: 5-1 SU, 4-2 ATS
Spears: 6-0 SU, 3-3 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 30-14 SU, 22-22 ATS
Lev: 33-11 SU, 22-22 ATS
Spears: 33-11 SU, 17-27 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social