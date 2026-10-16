Prefer us on Google Learn More

BYU will carry the flag for the Big 12 Conference Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Cougars host No. 2 Notre Dame. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Provo. It’ll be a scene.

A BYU upset would greatly increase the chances of the Big 12 being a two-bid league come Playoff time. A loss — especially a one-sided loss — would further the narrative that the league isn’t worthy of more than one spot.

This type of tension and drama will become less prevalent when the CFP expands to 24 teams next season, as has been reported. But for now, this is a huge deal, not only for the Cougars but for their conference mates.

The BYU-Notre Dame matchup highlights an intriguing Week 7 slate. While Arizona is off, rival Arizona State visits No. 10 Texas Tech. And the Oklahoma State-Houston matchup pits a pair of top-20 teams.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus midseason awards for the 5-1 Wildcats — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

SATURDAY, Oct. 17