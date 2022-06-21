Looking to boost offense, FC Tucson signs USL League Two standout Fernando Garcia

For the second time in less than a week, FC Tucson has signed a free agent to boost its scoring.

Fernando Garcia, a 23-year-old striker formerly of USL League Two's Des Moines Menace, is signing with the club, league approval permitting.

Garcia played in four games for Des Moines, scoring three goals and notching two assists. Coach Jon Pearlman said he's "incredibly excited about this signing." The move comes five days after FC Tucson announced the addition of Major League Soccer veteran Donny Toia.

Tucson (2-6-2) will play at the Chattanooga Red Wolves (4-5-2) on Saturday.

“He’s a young player with a great physical presence and athleticism," Pearlman said of Gracia. "He’s a proven goalscorer at the USL League Two level, and I think he’s ready to take the next step.”

Garcia said in a news release that he's excited to "start my professional career with an amazing organization like Tucson"

"I’m looking forward to showcasing what I can bring to the table as a player, and helping the team in any way that I can, whether it be scoring goals or creating chances for my teammates," he said.

Garcia played collegiately at UNC Charlotte, Eastern Florida State University, North East Texas Community College and UNC Greensboro. He led the Southern Conference in points per game as Greensboro won the SoCon title.

He played with USL League Two’s Flint City Bucks in 2021 before making the move to Des Moines.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

