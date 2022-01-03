Greg Hansen: Tougher competition, tighter games could lift increasingly stale McKale

Arizona’s 95-79 victory over Washington in five easy pieces:

• Monday was unofficially PTA Night at McKale Center. It had nothing to do with parents going to school; it was Plenty of Tickets Available Night. The announced crowd was 12,496, but I don’t recall more than a handful of smaller crowds — or more no-shows — at McKale since the mid-1980s.

Arizona has not been as creative as the Kansas Jayhawks at filling empty seats. To get a capacity of 16,300 into historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse on New Year’s afternoon against George Mason — to protect its consecutive sellout streak of 323 games — KU discounted available tickets and was successful in getting a sponsor, Capitol Federal Credit Union, to buy hundreds of tickets. On top of that, an anonymous donor guaranteed to purchase all remaining tickets.