High schools countdown: Sabino QB Cameron Hackworth has fast-rising profile, 'a very high ceiling'

McBrayer added: “As much as he has the physical tools, he has the mental ability to grasp everything. We felt the confidence he was ready to lead an offense on Friday nights. The mental game was one thing he was able to show and he’s wise beyond his years. Now as a sophomore, he’s ready for it all.”

Hackworth credited Skaggs for teaching him how to be a “good leader.”

“He took me under his wing, taught me all the plays and showed me what to do if things get out of line,” Hackworth said. “What I learned the most is how to be a leader. Just to be the first one to practice and the last to leave.”

Hackworth recently took an unofficial visit to the University of Arizona and attended the Wildcats’ football camp. He has yet to be offered a scholarship.

He said it: “He’s got a very high ceiling as far as what he can do on a football field on Friday nights. Athletically, there’s not many guys that compare to him. If he wasn’t playing quarterback, he might be playing safety or receiver or cornerback — or any other position, so he could start as a sophomore. So he’s got all the physical tools to be breaking records. It’s going to be what box does he fit, when getting those D-I, Power 5 offers at the end of this. But he’s got the physical tools to play at the next level.” — McBrayer

