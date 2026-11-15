“She went through it today,” Lang said. “She had it really easy in the beginning, but Mica doubled down on her, and she had to find other ways to score … She started moving it around and it loosened up the defense. But she’s the one who brought the team together. She kept them going.”

Quiri is one of many players and staff members who had been unable to secure the ever-elusive championship ring across her varsity career. As a freshman and sophomore at Salpointe Catholic, Quiri and the Lancers were eliminated in consecutive 4A semifinals by Goodyear Estrella Foothills. In 2025, Quiri transferred to Ironwood Ridge, only to fall in another 4A semifinal, while her former team at Salpointe Catholic went on to win the title. As a senior, she would not be denied.

“I wanted this more than anything the last four years,” Quiri said. “To finish my senior year like this, I couldn’t be more grateful… This is definitely the ultimate way to end my career. I think a lot of people were salty about me transferring, so by winning today, I feel like I showed it to them that I made the right choice. It did suck transferring from a school only for them to win a state title right after I left, but we won today, so I’m just grateful.”

Junior outside hitter Kallie George also played a massive role in Ridge’s win, recording 18 kills, three aces and 13 digs in the win. She stepped up in a big way to provide scoring when Mica Mountain made an effort to slow down Quiri.

On the other side of the net, Mica Mountain senior outside hitter Aubrey Necas, fourth in kills in Arizona, just behind Quiri in third, led the way for the Thunderbolts in her final game at Mica, recording 21 kills - seven in the final set.