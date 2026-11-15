PHOENIX — In the fourth set of Saturday’s Class 4A volleyball state championship match, No. 1 Ironwood Ridge trailed No. 4 Mica Mountain 24-20. The Nighthawks had the set lead 2-1, but one more Thunderbolt point would equalize everything.
For weeks, longtime Ironwood Ridge head coach Bill Lang had preached to his team about responding and how important it was to answer a challenge with an appropriate response and action. Instead of allowing another point and going to a fifth set, the Nighthawks fought back, tying the game before securing their first-ever state championship with an 8-2 run to beat their Tucson foe by a score of 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 28-26).
“This is something we’ve talked about all year as something so many people have wanted,” Lang said after the win. “It’s something I’ve wanted, the program wanted, the kids wanted, the alumni wanted. However, we’ve talked all year about how we can’t get attached to the outcome — the more we are attached to the outcome, the further we get away from the process. We have to be attached to the process.
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“We narrowed it in, and our group worked hard every day. I’m super proud of their effort all year.”
It's been a long time coming for Lang, who has reached state title games in 2004 and 2014, but has never come out on top. Since starting the program in 2001, Lang has accumulated 835 career victories, winning the biggest of his career on Saturday.
The Nighthawks rode the hot hand of their star player, senior outside hitter Ashlyn Quiri, all afternoon long. Southern Arizona’s all-time kill leader finished her high school volleyball career saving the best for last, recording a season-high 28 kills, also tying her career single-game high. Quiri also had two aces, 14 digs and two blocks in her final varsity game.
“She went through it today,” Lang said. “She had it really easy in the beginning, but Mica doubled down on her, and she had to find other ways to score … She started moving it around and it loosened up the defense. But she’s the one who brought the team together. She kept them going.”
Quiri is one of many players and staff members who had been unable to secure the ever-elusive championship ring across her varsity career. As a freshman and sophomore at Salpointe Catholic, Quiri and the Lancers were eliminated in consecutive 4A semifinals by Goodyear Estrella Foothills. In 2025, Quiri transferred to Ironwood Ridge, only to fall in another 4A semifinal, while her former team at Salpointe Catholic went on to win the title. As a senior, she would not be denied.
“I wanted this more than anything the last four years,” Quiri said. “To finish my senior year like this, I couldn’t be more grateful… This is definitely the ultimate way to end my career. I think a lot of people were salty about me transferring, so by winning today, I feel like I showed it to them that I made the right choice. It did suck transferring from a school only for them to win a state title right after I left, but we won today, so I’m just grateful.”
Junior outside hitter Kallie George also played a massive role in Ridge’s win, recording 18 kills, three aces and 13 digs in the win. She stepped up in a big way to provide scoring when Mica Mountain made an effort to slow down Quiri.
On the other side of the net, Mica Mountain senior outside hitter Aubrey Necas, fourth in kills in Arizona, just behind Quiri in third, led the way for the Thunderbolts in her final game at Mica, recording 21 kills - seven in the final set.
Mica Mountain has established itself as one of the best 4A programs in Arizona, but the past four seasons have ended just short of what the Thunderbolts could become. In 2026 and 2024, Mica reached the finals and lost, and in 2025 and 2023, they were bounced in the semis.
Nevertheless, two Southern Arizona teams dueling for the 4A title show the region certainly has a strong foothold in the sport.
“Mica Mountain is always coming after us,” Lang said, referring to the prior two Ironwood Ridge wins over Mica Mountain earlier in the season. “We scrimmaged them, played them twice, and we were in a staff meeting last night doing game planning, and we just said, ‘There’s nothing we can do other than come out here and play.’
“For Tucson volleyball, this is great. Two public schools playing for a state title. That’s awesome. It sends a message to all of the schools. You have to build a culture; you have to keep a coach. People get impatient, but you have these two schools who stand by their coaches, and this is what you get, right?”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com