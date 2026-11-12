Over 400 dogs and their handlers from around the country and the world have descended on Tucson this week for the Cynosport Dog Agility World Games Presented by Purina Pro Plan, which provides five days packed full of high-speed canine competition.
The United States Dog Agility Association’s (USDAA) year-end championships began Wednesday and continue through Sunday at Kino Sports Complex, featuring hundreds of canine competitors, including international participants and some of Arizona’s top dogs.
Admission is free, with competition beginning at approximately 9 a.m. daily.
For competitors like Heather Venkat of Surprise, the event is the pinnacle of the sport.
“It's kind of like the Super Bowl for dog agility,” Venkat said. “Agility is basically like an obstacle course for dogs. It changes every time, and you basically have to try to navigate the course and be as fast as you can with the least amount of mistakes.”
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Dogs and their handlers compete on courses featuring a variety of obstacles, including hurdles, tunnels, weave poles, ramps, tires and seesaws. Handlers guide their dogs using voice commands, hand signals and body movements without the use of a leash. The objective is to complete the course as quickly as possible while avoiding penalties and mistakes.
The competition features four of the sport’s biggest events, including the Purina Pro Plan Grand Prix of Dog Agility World Championship, the Dog Agility Steeplechase Championship, the Masters Team Championship and Masters Challenge Biathlon titles. More than $10,000 is up for grabs in prize money across the event slate.
Competitors qualify throughout a year-long period, earning a required number of qualifying runs in different classes. The USDAA tracks those results to determine eligibility for the championships. Competitors are divided into jump-height divisions based on the dogs’ measurements, allowing teams to compete against dogs of similar sizes.
What ultimately separates the top competitors, Venkat said, is the relationship between dog and handler, along with the extensive preparation required to navigate courses that get seemingly more difficult in each World Games.
“I think having a really strong relationship with your dog, and putting in the work (is the difference among competitors),” Venkat said. “The courses and challenges get harder and harder each year.”
Venkat, a veterinarian who began participating in agility in 2018 after getting involved with a coworker and their rescue dogs, will compete with her 5-year-old Border Pap, Lyla. The pair are particularly looking forward to the Steeplechase, a fast-paced competition featuring hurdles, jumps, tunnels, weave poles and an A-frame.
“Lyla loves to go fast, and so we love Steeplechase because the course is usually set to be pretty fast and flowy,” she said.
Venkat will also compete in team events, which bring together two-or three-dog teams whose members compete individually across five different courses. Scores are combined to determine the team champions, adding a collaborative element to an otherwise individual competition.
Her team, humorously named the “Nacho Average Team,” even made matching T-shirts for the occasion.
The variety of competitions throughout the weekend gives spectators several opportunities to see different aspects of the sport. Friday's schedule includes Grand Prix semifinals, Team Snooker, Biathlon Standard Agility and World Team Tryout Standard. Saturday features Team Standard, Biathlon Jumpers and Team Jumpers before the Steeplechase Championship Finals. Sunday's slate includes the two-dog and three-dog Masters Relay, the Veterans All-Around Showcase and the Grand Prix of Dog Agility World Finals.
For first-time spectators, Venkat recommends finding a course that includes the sport's contact obstacles, such as the dog walk, A-frame and teeter, which require dogs to navigate elevated equipment as part of their runs.
Perhaps the event's biggest spectacle comes during the Saturday evening Steeplechase Finals, when competitors are introduced under the lights and the atmosphere takes on the feel of a major sporting event.
“The energy is next level,” Venkat said. “There's nothing like it.”
Beyond the competition, Cynosport brings together a community of handlers who often travel across the country to participate in events and reconnect with fellow competitors.
“One of my favorite things is the camaraderie of it,” Venkat said. “You have people who are cheering you on, and people who you might not have seen for a while.”
Alongside the championship competitions, the weekend will feature the Disc Dog Drag Race on Saturday and Sunday and the Toss & Fetch Showdown on Sunday. A vendor fair and trade expo will also let visitors explore products and services for dogs.
The 2026 competition is especially significant as the USDAA celebrates 40 years of introducing dog agility to the United States. The sport originated in Great Britain, where it was first showcased at the Crufts Dog Show in 1978, before making its way to the United States in 1985. The USDAA officially announced its creation in November 1986 in Houston.
The Cynosport World Games were first introduced in 2003 in Dallas, bringing together several major agility championship series. Now in its 23rd year, the event continues to showcase some of the world's top canine athletes.
For Venkat, competing just a few hours from home in Tucson provides a bonus after traveling to competitions across the country and overseas. She and Lyla competed in Spain in April and are hoping to qualify for Team USA, with an opportunity to compete in Italy in April 2027.
“It's really nice and convenient to be able to have this in Arizona,” Venkat said. “You've got the mountains in the background. It's great. Beautiful weather and beautiful grass, and we can be outside and enjoy the fresh air with our dogs.”
Venkat hopes Tucson residents take advantage of the opportunity to experience the sport, even if they can only spend a short time at the venue.
“Even if you come for just an hour, I think it's really cool to see what dog agility is all about and see the bond that people have with their dogs,” she said. “And maybe something that you can do with your dog in the future.”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com