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Over 400 dogs and their handlers from around the country and the world have descended on Tucson this week for the Cynosport Dog Agility World Games Presented by Purina Pro Plan, which provides five days packed full of high-speed canine competition.

The United States Dog Agility Association’s (USDAA) year-end championships began Wednesday and continue through Sunday at Kino Sports Complex, featuring hundreds of canine competitors, including international participants and some of Arizona’s top dogs.

Admission is free, with competition beginning at approximately 9 a.m. daily.

For competitors like Heather Venkat of Surprise, the event is the pinnacle of the sport.

“It's kind of like the Super Bowl for dog agility,” Venkat said. “Agility is basically like an obstacle course for dogs. It changes every time, and you basically have to try to navigate the course and be as fast as you can with the least amount of mistakes.”

Dogs and their handlers compete on courses featuring a variety of obstacles, including hurdles, tunnels, weave poles, ramps, tires and seesaws. Handlers guide their dogs using voice commands, hand signals and body movements without the use of a leash. The objective is to complete the course as quickly as possible while avoiding penalties and mistakes.

The competition features four of the sport’s biggest events, including the Purina Pro Plan Grand Prix of Dog Agility World Championship, the Dog Agility Steeplechase Championship, the Masters Team Championship and Masters Challenge Biathlon titles. More than $10,000 is up for grabs in prize money across the event slate.