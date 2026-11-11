Notable: Mica Mountain’s first taste of playoff football in 2026 pits the Thunderbolts against an equally electric player leading its opponent — Phoenix Thunderbird junior athlete Daryl Little. Originally a receiver last season, Little stepped up to play quarterback in 2026 after the Titans’ 2025 starter graduated. Little has thrown for 1,172 yards and run for 1,387, and is responsible for 35 of Thunderbird’s 53 touchdowns. Mica Mountain has not surrendered a point to an opponent since the Oct. 9 home loss to Walden Grove, and the Thunderbolts are determined to three-peat.

No. 11 Mesa Eastmark (7-4) at No. 6 Walden Grove (8-2)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: On Sept. 4, Walden Grove suffered one of its worst losses of the season to Eastmark, falling to the Firebirds 26-23 after a season-opening win over Sahuarita. Since then, the Red Wolves have rattled off a 7-1 record, including the upset of the season over then-No. 1 Mica Mountain. The two sides meet again in Sahuarita on Friday in the second round of the 4A Playoffs, this time with the season on the line. Eastmark took down No. 22 Marcos de Niza in the first round, while Walden Grove received a first-round bye.

3A

QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Pusch Ridge (9-2) at No. 4 Show Low (10-1)

Location: 1201 N. Cougar Lane, Show Low