As they return to practice, FC Tucson players, coach take cautiously optimistic approach

“Definitely the first day you can feel you’re off the speed of play, your legs are working a little bit slower, touch sometimes is not where you want it to be,” Adams said Friday, before adding, “a lot of the guys came back as sharp as they could be, so I think we’ve been looking pretty good these last few days.”

FC Tucson players stayed close during the downtime. Many live in the same apartment complex, and the time off gave them a chance to learn more about each other. Take 24-year-old midfielder Charlie Dennis: the Brighton, England, native spent last season with South Georgia Tormenta FC, another USL League One program.

In February, Dennis and his girlfriend drove from their Florida home to Tucson.

Though he’s a newcomer to the team, Dennis is a veteran in the professional sense, having played on multiple pro clubs since he was 18. For other players, the Old Pueblo is the first or second stop in their pro careers.

“I have to take a leadership role here and help some of the younger boys that just got out of college get into the pro lifestyle and make sure they take advantage of every possible opportunity,” Dennis said.