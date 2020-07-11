Tucson gym owners struggle to adapt after receiving vague guidance from governor

The county attorney’s office has requested guidance from the state, but has not yet received a response.

‘Either we’re in this together or we’re not’

Alan Williams, owner of the 5,000-square-foot Milo Fitness Factory downtown, made some big changes after the first shutdown in March in order to keep his membership engaged.

During the closure, he moved to online training. When Milo Fitness Factory reopened in May, Williams limited attendance in the gym’s giant space to no more than 10 people — nine clients and a coach. Williams, 52, brought in swamp coolers and fans and opened the gym’s two roll-up doors to enhance airflow; he staggered clients during classes so that no one was facing another person.

“Members were happy, we were operating safely and we seemed to do really well,” Williams said. “The second shutdown came with about five hours’ notice, but we complied, as frustrated as we were that we felt like the gym industry was being marginalized.”

Williams remained closed, even as he heard about gyms in Phoenix and Tucson that were staying open in defiance of the order. He’s also chosen to not move his gym’s workout sessions outdoors, even though others have opted to go that route.