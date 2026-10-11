Reese, who set single-season records for the most rebounds (521) and double-doubles (32) in a single season, has averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in five games in the 2026 postseason.

She recalls watching Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2025, between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces from home, a game the Aces went on to win to sweep the Mercury and clinch the title.

"I've sat at home for the last two years and watched it," said Reese, who missed the WNBA postseason with the Sky in 2024 and 2025. "I kept saying... 'Just give me one game in the playoffs. Give me one game in the playoffs.' And having an opportunity to come to Atlanta, them wanting me in Atlanta and being able to push me every day to help me get to this very moment, it's really a shout out to them."

Reese has championship experience. She led the LSU Tigers to the program's first national championship in 2023, but the WNBA Finals is new territory. She's not afraid of the moment.

"I belong here," she said. "I wanted to help this team and do whatever it takes, not just to get out of the first round, not just to get out of the semis, but to make it to the Finals and win a championship. The job is not done."

Reese has experienced veterans to lead the way. Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner (13 points, 13 rebounds) has played more playoff games than any player in league history. Jordin Canada, who finished with 19 points and 11 assists with no turnovers, also has two WNBA titles to her name. Reese shared the advice both Bonner and Canada shared as they continue their run toward the franchise's first WNBA championship.