Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese is playing her first WNBA postseason, but you'd never be able to tell.
The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year helped Atlanta punch its ticket to the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013 with an 85-83 Game 3 win over the New York Liberty on Friday, Oct. 9, completing a three-game sweep in the best-of-five semifinal series.
It'll mark the first WNBA Finals appearance of Reese's budding career. But she knew she would be here, well before the 6-foot-4 forward was traded to the Dream in April after two seasons with the Chicago Sky. Almost a year to the day on Oct. 11, 2025, Reese tweeted, "Manifesting the finals."
Reese fought back tears as she realized her dream on Friday.
"I manifested this. When I came to Atlanta, I knew that I was getting," Reese said. "This team has poured so much into me. We poured so much into each other. I posted and tweeted (on) 10/10/25 that I was manifesting the Finals and this is my moment. I'm supposed to be here. I thank God for this moment. And I'm just so thankful."
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Reese finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in the closeout win against the Liberty. She shot 7 for 18 from the field, 2 of 4 from the 3-point line and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in 37 minutes. Reese was one of five players to record double-digit points for the Dream, who were without Allisha Gray for the second consecutive playoff game as she recovers from a finger injury.
"We brought in Angel (Reese), dog. We're going to follow her. She's going to follow us," said Rhyne Howard, who finished with 21 points including four 3-pointers, two rebounds, one block and one steal. "Having her has helped us get to this point. And so obviously she's been our anchor. She's been the one that's bringing that fight out in us, but we've got her as far as experience goes."
Reese, who set single-season records for the most rebounds (521) and double-doubles (32) in a single season, has averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in five games in the 2026 postseason.
She recalls watching Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2025, between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces from home, a game the Aces went on to win to sweep the Mercury and clinch the title.
"I've sat at home for the last two years and watched it," said Reese, who missed the WNBA postseason with the Sky in 2024 and 2025. "I kept saying... 'Just give me one game in the playoffs. Give me one game in the playoffs.' And having an opportunity to come to Atlanta, them wanting me in Atlanta and being able to push me every day to help me get to this very moment, it's really a shout out to them."
Reese has championship experience. She led the LSU Tigers to the program's first national championship in 2023, but the WNBA Finals is new territory. She's not afraid of the moment.
"I belong here," she said. "I wanted to help this team and do whatever it takes, not just to get out of the first round, not just to get out of the semis, but to make it to the Finals and win a championship. The job is not done."
Reese has experienced veterans to lead the way. Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner (13 points, 13 rebounds) has played more playoff games than any player in league history. Jordin Canada, who finished with 19 points and 11 assists with no turnovers, also has two WNBA titles to her name. Reese shared the advice both Bonner and Canada shared as they continue their run toward the franchise's first WNBA championship.
"One thing about DB, she keeps it real, and she keeps us humble," Reese said. "And you need that in the locker room, especially for myself; this is my first time ever going to the Finals, and we were all happy. And then she was like, 'Y'all, I've been to the Finals and got swept before. You can't get too high.' And I'm like, 'Wait, but this is my first time.'
"But you need that. You need those tough conversations in the locker room because we aren't satisfied. We want more."
Canada added, "The biggest thing is you can't get too high, get too low in this moment. You have to stay level and stay steady and we have to manage our emotions."
Emotions appeared to boil over in the second quarter of Game 3 when Reese and Liberty forward Jonquel Jones were called for offsetting technical fouls with 3:17 remaining in the first half as the Dream led 31-29. Reese was denied at the basket by Jones, who gave Reese a push with her chest as momentum carried her into the sidelines. Reese and Jones exchanged some words while standing chest-to-chest before being separated.
"I have my highs and my lows. It'll definitely get to a moment like that where I'm on my high and then I'll come to the bench and be like, 'Manage our emotions,' and the team is looking like, 'You saying that?'" Reese said. "So that was one of those moments right there."
It was Reese's second technical foul of the WNBA postseason, moving Reese two technical fouls away from suspension. Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended for one game upon receiving their fourth technical foul during the postseason. Each additional technical comes with a $1,500 fine, and every two additional technical fouls during the WNBA playoffs result in an additional one-game suspension.
Reese and the Dream take on the Valkyries in the WNBA Finals starting on Oct. 17.