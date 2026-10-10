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In the weeks leading up to his college announcement last Tuesday, five-star Phoenix center Darius Wabbington was quoted as saying virtually the same things about both Indiana and Arizona.

He said he had an “amazing relationship” with the coaching staffs at both schools. He also said he liked the way both teams planned to use him, saying Arizona coaches told him they wanted to play through him, and that Indiana coaches “see the world” for him.

Then Wabbington chose Indiana.

Why? That much isn't known. It is true that top big men can command seven-figure compensation in college now, and a largely unregulated marketplace can foster dizzying competition for them, but it was also common to see the winds change for whatever reason back when collegians were considered amateurs.

“I think it just happens sometimes,” UA associate head coach Jack Murphy said, not specifically about Wabbington but recruitment changes in general. “The kids that we've recruited that we haven't gotten are really good players, and they're really good kids, but for some reason at the end of the day, they decided they wanted to go somewhere else.

“That’s OK. Because there’s times where we recruit a kid and we might take somebody else. It's just kind of is life.”

Still, it gets a little puzzling sometimes when the playing field appears to be otherwise equal. While UA’s basketball and training facilities no longer rank among the upper echelon in college basketball, and Indiana is known to have one of the richest roster budgets in the college game, the Wildcats were in early on Wabbington and had an obvious geographic advantage.