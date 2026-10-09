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The Arizona Wildcats may return only two rotation players from their 2026 Final Four team, but some national outlets are suggesting they can still get back for another appearance this season.

ESPN’s updated Top 25 preseason rankings Wednesday put Arizona at No. 4, while preseason college basketball publications Lindy’s and Blue Ribbon Yearbook both have the Wildcats at No. 5.

“Talent truckload arrives again in Tucson,” read the headline of Lindy’s Top 25 capsule on the Wildcats, which said to “expect steady and consistent winning, with explosive upside" from them.

Not surprisingly, center Motiejus Krivas, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt are gaining much of the preseason attention, while there’s also an element of intrigue over power forward RJ Godfrey, who would undoubtedly raise the Wildcats’ ceiling if he is cleared legally to play a fifth season of college basketball.

Arizona's "classification as a national championship favorite hinges on whether Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey can suit up this season,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “With Godfrey available, Tommy Lloyd has his ideal power forward to join the rest of the lineup — which should be Lloyd's best defensive group of his career.”

Individually, Lindy’s named Holt a first-team all-American and its No. 3 player overall, behind only guard Jeremy Fears Jr. of Michigan State and forward Thomas Haugh of Florida.

“Early reviews in Tucson are that he won’t be in Tucson very long,” wrote veteran Lindy’s correspondent Frank Burlison of Holt.