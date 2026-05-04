What are the roster holes you want filled this summer?

Ishbia: I feel we have the right players in place, the right coach (Jordan Ott) in place, but they have to get better. Everyone has to get better. Everyone has got to improve. Sometimes, the feeling is "I got to go get this guy that does this," but what if my guy can already do that? He just has to continue to get better. We have a young, ascending team. So when you look at players like Rasheer, for example, a 21-year-old kid. Maluach, 19-year-old kid. Can they grow and fill some gaps, like defensive rebounding and other things? Can they do that, and can we also have different schemes, and how does the coach modify things to make it so we’re better at things?

I think a lot of times, looking externally is not always the right answer, especially when you have the great camaraderie, great culture, great identity that we have. I feel good about what we have right now. If there’s an opportunity to find another player, we will do that, but I like our team, and I think we’re going to get better next year. If we have less injuries and we have more continuity and our players did a little better, could we go from 45 to 48 to 50 wins? Where would we be? Next thing you know, you’re a top-five seed, and you’re winning a playoff series. How do you develop to that level?

How does being in a better place financially help you moving forward with making moves and keeping guys?