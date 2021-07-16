Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Basketball
TBT, first round 9 a.m. ESPN
Big3 League 11 a.m. Ch 13
TBT, first round 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, first round 2 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
British Open, third round 2 a.m. Golf
British Open, third round 4 a.m. Ch 4
U.S. Girls Junior championship 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
British Open, final round (Sun.) 1 a.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
The Diana Stakes 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
MLB
Rangers at Blue Jays Noon MLB
Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Indians at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11
Mariners at Angels (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 5 6 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
USL: San Antonio at C. Springs 11 a.m. ESPN2
MLS: New England at Atlanta 2 p.m. ESPN
Grenada vs. Qatar 4:30 p.m. FS1
Panama vs. Honduras 7 p.m. FS1
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 5 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)