Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Basketball

TBT, first round 9 a.m. ESPN

Big3 League 11 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, first round 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, first round 2 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

British Open, third round 2 a.m. Golf

British Open, third round 4 a.m. Ch 4

U.S. Girls Junior championship 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

British Open, final round (Sun.) 1 a.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

The Diana Stakes 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

MLB

Rangers at Blue Jays Noon MLB

Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Indians at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11

Mariners at Angels (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 5 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

USL: San Antonio at C. Springs 11 a.m. ESPN2

MLS: New England at Atlanta 2 p.m. ESPN

Grenada vs. Qatar 4:30 p.m. FS1

Panama vs. Honduras 7 p.m. FS1

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 5 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

