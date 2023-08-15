TEL AVIV, Israel — If a few months of college basketball experience can turn a freshman into a sophomore, Paulius Murauskas may, in that respect, wind up skipping his first year with the Arizona men's basketball program entirely.

Murauskas already grew up plenty last season, starting right around the time he found NBA guard Yogi Ferrell dancing around him in a EuroCup game.

A 6-8 forward from Lithuania, Murauskas was the property of Lithuanian power Kaunas Zalgiris last season. But, since Zalgiris did not have much time to offer Murauskas in Lithuania’s top league, the LKL, it instead loaned him to Lietkabelis.

With Lietkabelis, Murauskas played in 43 LKL games and another 18 in EuroCup, where his team faced Ferrell and his Slovenian club. Ferrell, who has signed with the Shanghai Sharks for next season, averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 assists in 17 EuroCup games.

“I got switched on Yogi Ferrell,” Murauskas said. “He’s (an) NBA player, very quick. And he had incredible season. It was really hard to catch him and guard him.”

Murauskas survived. Just 18 last season, he wound up averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in the LKL and 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in EuroCup competition.

“It was a really great experience for me,” Murauskas said. “It’s one of the highest levels in basketball so I had a great experience and I'm thankful to my former teammates and coach.”

Murauskas committed to the Wildcats in May, joining fellow Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas, though the move wasn’t made official until June while he finished up with Lietkabelis.

He moved to Tucson shortly aftward and began practicing with his new teammates.

By the time he made his Arizona Wildcats debut on Monday against Israel Select during the UA program's Summer 2023 Mideast tour, Murauskas didn’t appear fazed. He played with composure and patience, hitting half of his 14 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers.

“The EuroCup is great competition, and you could just tell he's got some savvy as a basketball player,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "He's a good player. He's played at a high level. And he's got confidence, he's got a little bit of swag. So he's really been trending up.

Inside, Murauskas said he was nervous on Monday but that “It’s good. Every player has to have that.” Maybe it turned into adrenaline, helping the Wildcats overcome a sluggish few minutes to start the game.

The Wildcats, who had spent four previous days mostly touring Israel, came out slowly before Murauskas helped get them going.

He hit the first of two 3-pointers to give Arizona a 14-10 lead before dunking off a fast-break pass from Kylan Boswell. Murauskas wound up scoring 10 points in the first quarter, then 17 total over his 22-minute appearance.

But it was just a summertime exhibition game against an Israel team that had been just thrown together a week earlier. And, besides, Murauskas still has plenty to learn.

He still may need at least a game or two to behave like a freshman.

“I think he's figuring out the Arizona style of basketball,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He's figuring out playing in the U.S., the changes that come with that. … But the longer we practice, the more he's trended up.

"So I think he's an impact type guy. What he did (against Israel Select) really didn't surprise me.”