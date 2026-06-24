Sad news: Andy Bishop, perhaps the top competitive cyclist in Tucson history, died of stomach cancer earlier this month in New Hampshire. He was 61.
Bishop raced in four Tour de France races in the late 1980s and early '90s, a Cinderella story who played the trombone in the Catalina High School Marching Band in the early '80s. He then graduated from the UA with a degree in physics-engineering. He was a recreational bike rider who entered the 1987 Tour of Gila and won the race. After that, he blossomed, at one point replacing injured Greg LeMond, a cycling legend, in the Tour de France as part of Team USA.
Bishop ultimately moved to Washington D.C., and later New Hampshire and Vermont where he became a school teacher and professional photographer.