Bishop raced in four Tour de France races in the late 1980s and early '90s, a Cinderella story who played the trombone in the Catalina High School Marching Band in the early '80s. He then graduated from the UA with a degree in physics-engineering. He was a recreational bike rider who entered the 1987 Tour of Gila and won the race. After that, he blossomed, at one point replacing injured Greg LeMond, a cycling legend, in the Tour de France as part of Team USA.