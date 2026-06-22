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A few weeks ago I wrote that 17 baseball players with Tucson backgrounds went on to become major-league managers. What I left out was that one Tucson manager, Rick Sweet, might've had a more productive career than any of those 17.

As of last week, Sweet had managed minor-league teams to 2,478 victories over 36 seasons. That includes 1993 when Sweet piloted the Tucson Toros to the Pacific Coast League championship. Sweet managed the Toros from 1993-95. Along the way he has managed minor-league teams called the Toros, Timbers, Beavers, Bats, Mudcats, Missions, Sky Soxs and SeaWolves.