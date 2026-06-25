– Dave Stegman, who hit .425 with 60 RBIs to lead Arizona to the 1976 NCAA baseball championship, was elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted next February in Kansas City along with long-time Tucsonan Brent Strom, who led USC to the 1969 and 1970 College World Series championships and was the Tucson Toros' pitching coach from 1989-95. They join ex-UA coaches Jerry Kindall, Frank Sancet and Andy Lopez and 1980 Arizona outfielder Terry Francona in the Hall of Fame. Who's next? How about Shelley Duncan, who hit a still-standing UA record 55 career home runs from 1999-2001 while being named a first-team All-American by three different organizations. Duncan is from CDO.
– More on Kindall, whose name surfaced at the College World Series last week: Texas' slugger Adrian Rodriguez hit for the cycle last week in the CWS, the third ever to do so. The first? Kindall in 1956 when he led Minnesota to the national championship.
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– Among the impressive performances by Arizona's women's track and field team at last week's NCAA championships was the No. 4 overall finish in the heptathlon by senior Hollan Powers. She was totally off the radar, competing in only two events in the Big 12 championships before scoring 6,008 points in the seven-event heptathlon in Oregon. It was the highest finish in UA history, surpassing the seventh place finish of Shevell Quinley in 1987. More remarkable, Powers, of Brentwood, Tennessee, enrolled at Arizona in 2022 with a partial scholarship and never finished higher than sixth place in the Pac-12 or Big 12 standings.
– For my money, Chris McAlister was the best individual football player in UA history, a consensus All-American at cornerback on the UA's 12-1 team of 1998. After his 11-year NFL career, in which he was paid $66 million, McAlister wanted to get back into football. He finally did so this year when the UFL champion Louisville Kings hired him to be their secondary coach. McAlister helped Louisville defeat the DC Defenders in the UFL championship game, 27-20.
– Lety Pineda-Boutte, a three-time first-team All-American for Arizona softball in the mid-1990s, part of '96 and '97 NCAA championships, must be a proud mom. Her daughter, Lorin Boutte, last week accepted an offer to transfer to Nebraska, helping to replace Women's College World Series pitching ace Jordy Frahm. Boutte pitched at Ohio State the last two seasons, winning 28 games for the Buckeyes. Her mother, Lety, played at Desert View High School before becoming an All-American at Arizona.
– Along with Wolfgang Weber and Dave Cosgrove, Jon Pearlman is surely part of the Mount Rushmore of Tucson soccer coaches/administrators. So it was no surprise last week when Pearlman attended the Belgium-Egypt World Cup Soccer match in Seattle. Pearlman is a co-founder and coach of FC Tucson. He made his first soccer impact in Tucson in 2005 when he coached Sabino High School's boys soccer team to the state championship.