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– Dave Stegman, who hit .425 with 60 RBIs to lead Arizona to the 1976 NCAA baseball championship, was elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted next February in Kansas City along with long-time Tucsonan Brent Strom, who led USC to the 1969 and 1970 College World Series championships and was the Tucson Toros' pitching coach from 1989-95. They join ex-UA coaches Jerry Kindall, Frank Sancet and Andy Lopez and 1980 Arizona outfielder Terry Francona in the Hall of Fame. Who's next? How about Shelley Duncan, who hit a still-standing UA record 55 career home runs from 1999-2001 while being named a first-team All-American by three different organizations. Duncan is from CDO.

– More on Kindall, whose name surfaced at the College World Series last week: Texas' slugger Adrian Rodriguez hit for the cycle last week in the CWS, the third ever to do so. The first? Kindall in 1956 when he led Minnesota to the national championship.

– Among the impressive performances by Arizona's women's track and field team at last week's NCAA championships was the No. 4 overall finish in the heptathlon by senior Hollan Powers. She was totally off the radar, competing in only two events in the Big 12 championships before scoring 6,008 points in the seven-event heptathlon in Oregon. It was the highest finish in UA history, surpassing the seventh place finish of Shevell Quinley in 1987. More remarkable, Powers, of Brentwood, Tennessee, enrolled at Arizona in 2022 with a partial scholarship and never finished higher than sixth place in the Pac-12 or Big 12 standings.