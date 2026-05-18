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Erin Fahey was an all-state goalkeeper on Salpointe Catholic's undefeated state champions of 1990, who went on to be an All-American at Portland and a professional goalkeeper for the WUSA Washington Freedom.

She later married Michael Emenalo, head of Tucson Youth Soccer and a long-time pro soccer player. He is now the director of the Saudi Pro League, fronted by the same group that funds the LIV golf organization. His goal is to get the Saudi's into the elite European Soccer Leagues.