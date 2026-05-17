CATALINA FOOTHILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Katie McNulty

Catalina Foothills senior Katie McNulty kicked off the spring track and field season with two first-place finishes. She would go on to end the season with six first-place finishes this year. During her junior year, she snagged 15 gold medal finishes, including two state championship titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. When she’s not in school, she volunteers with the National Charity League.

“Katie is probably one of the most driven athletes or individuals that I think I've met,” said Blake Hinson, Foothills’ track and field head coach. “She already knows the answers to most questions you're going to ask her. It's really easy to coach Katie and it’s because she is so good. It kind of makes everybody a little nervous having to coach her because she's a superstar. We want to make sure that we do everything right by Katie. … As a coach, it's really just been a gift, because at a lot of places you don't get to coach athletes like her. There's tons and tons of high school coaches who will coach for 30 years and they'll never have an athlete of that caliber. So, it really is a gift. And I'm grateful that she is in our program.”