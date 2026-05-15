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– Ben Kern won the 2001 state golf championship at Palo Verde High School. On Friday, he shot a 67 at the ongoing PGA Championships, one of the lowest rounds of the tournament to make the cut. Kern also made the cut at the 2018 PGA Championship, finishing 42nd overall. He is the general manager/pro at the Hickory Hills Golf Club in Ohio. Kern is probably one of the top 10 golfers who attended high school in Tucson, joining his father, Jeff Kern of Amphi, winner of nine Tucson City Amateurs, Tucson High's Bob Gaona and Phil Ferranti, Salpointe's Trevor Werbylo and Willie Kane, Sahuaro's Rich Barcelo, CDO's Chris Meyers, Sabino's Willie Wood and two-time PGA Tour winner Michael Thompson of Rincon.

– In an interview with ESPN.com, former Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez last week said he's not happy, which often seemed to be his demeanor at Arizona from 2012-18. Said RichRod: "I'd say my happiness is based on winning, so I'm pissed off. But we've got a new $50 million football facility. We want for nothing. We get everything we need. My players eat like champions." Now in his second season in his second stint at his alma mater, West Virginia, RichRod hit it on the button when he said "This is the most chaotic time in the history of college sports." His roster has had 152 players in just 18th months with the Mountaineers. Arizona will renew acquaintances with RichRod when it plays Oct. 10 in Morgantown, W.Va.