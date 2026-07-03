Sixteen years ago, 2010, Skyline Country Club golf pro Chris Dompier shot a 59 at Skyline, becoming just the fifth Tucsonan to break 60 and become part of the city's rich golf history.
Dompier took it to a higher level this week, qualifying for the ongoing U.S. Senior Open, winning a playoff in the final qualifying round in Denver. Dompier has probably been the top Tucson club pro of the last decade or so.
He is one of six to break 60. The others: Armen Dirtadian shot 59 at Dell Urich in 1977; Willie Kane shot 58 at Dell Urich in 1989; Rich Barcelo shot 59 at Arizona National in 2000; Chris Nallen shot 58 at Arizona National in 2003; Dompier shot 59 at Skyline in 2010; and Mike Russell shot 59 at the Stone Canyon Club in 2013.