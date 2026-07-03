Prefer us on Google Learn More

Subscriber Exclusive — Unlocked This Weekend Courtesy of Tucson Appliance.

Sixteen years ago, 2010, Skyline Country Club golf pro Chris Dompier shot a 59 at Skyline, becoming just the fifth Tucsonan to break 60 and become part of the city's rich golf history.

Dompier took it to a higher level this week, qualifying for the ongoing U.S. Senior Open, winning a playoff in the final qualifying round in Denver. Dompier has probably been the top Tucson club pro of the last decade or so.