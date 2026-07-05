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Subscriber Exclusive — Unlocked This Weekend Courtesy of Tucson Appliance.

After Michael Thompson won the 2003 state championship as a Rincon High senior, his career kept getting better and better.

He was runner-up at the 2007 U.S. Amateur and a first-team All-American at Alabama. He finished No. 2 in the 2012 U.S. Open, won the 2013 PGA Tour's Honda Classic and the 2020 3M Open.

But since then, Thompson has been sidelined with injuries to his shoulder and elbow. After two surgeries, he has recovered and is back on Tour. At 41, Thompson has played in four Korn Ferry Tour events this season, finishing No. 33 last week. He has earned $13,870. More importantly, Thompson will make his return to the PGA Tour later this month at the 3M Open in Minnesota.