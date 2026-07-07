– New ASU men's basketball coach Randy Bennett last week used words not heard by a Sun Devils' coach for 25 or 30 years, maybe dating to Ned Wulk in the 1970s. "I'd say I'm impressed at how powerful this place is," said Bennett, referring to antiquated Desert Financial Arena, which is currently under remodel. "We have the resources we need to be good. We think we can be really good." Part of it could be that Bennett spent the last two decades at low-brow Saint Mary's. Let's see how he reacts once he plays road games at full-capacity arenas at Iowa State, Texas Tech, Houston, Arizona, Kansas, BYU and Baylor. It's not going to be easy for Mr. Bennett.