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When Brent Brennan was coaching San Jose State to a 7-1 record during the COVID season, 2020, he was able to recruit a top Southern California quarterback prospect, Walker Eget. In Brennan's last two seasons at SJSU, Eget rarely got playing time, but he stuck it out and stayed at San Jose State.

Eget blossomed the last two seasons, passing for 5,555 yards and 30 touchdowns as his college career seemed to come to an end.

But this is a new age in college football. Eget appealed to the NCAA for a sixth season, and it was granted. He transferred to Duke and has been named the Blue Devils' starting quarterback for its Sept. 5 opener against Tulane.