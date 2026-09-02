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The first game played at then-Arizona Stadium was in October 1929. Seating about 7,000, the UA's new facility was said to be the best in the Southwest.

Now, approaching its 100th anniversary, it's interesting to find that the UA has nowhere near the oldest football stadium in the Big 12, although it sometimes looks like Casino Del Sol Stadium — especially the ancient west side — has been around for 200 years.

Here's a list of the Big 12's oldest football facilities:

– Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium: It opened in 1901 and is the third-oldest stadium still used by an FBS program.

– Oklahoma State's Boone Pickens Stadium opened in 1920.

– Kansas' Booth Memorial Stadium opened in 1921.

– Colorado's Folsom Field opened in 1924.

All of those facilities have been renovated over the years, most of them several times. But they remain on the same parcel of land as the original structure.