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Because Arizona has 35 transfers on its 2026 football team, many (most?) UA football fans find it difficult to "name names'' on the Wildcat depth chart.

Is Arizona too young to compete for the Big 12 title? Or is its roster full of veterans from all corners of the football map?

Thanks to analytics introduced to football the last few years, it's now possible to gauge a team's exact experience level. In today's game, every team knows exactly how many snaps everyone on the roster has played. Those numbers reflect well on Arizona's standing with other "old” Big 12 clubs.

Arizona is ranked No. 20 nationally in the number of career snaps, 40,153, its athletes have played in Division I football. Examining the numbers shows that the Big 12 is probably the most experienced league in Power 4 football. Here's a look at returning Big 12 players with their career snap totals and career starts, and how they rank nationally according to The Athletic and Pro Football Focus, who track those numbers:

2. Oklahoma State, 53,040 career snaps, 650 career starts

3. Texas Tech, 51,165 career snaps, 614 career starts

5. Colorado, 45,940 career snaps, 542 career starts

6. Houston, 45,806 career snaps, 564 career starts

11. UCF, 42,877 career snaps, 538 career starts

17. Cincinnati, 41,037 career snaps, 558 career starts

20. Arizona, 40,153 career snaps, 461 career starts

29. ASU, 38,534 career snaps, 427 career starts