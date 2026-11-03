“He came right up to me and said, ‘I want to run cross country,’ ” Duran recalled. “That’s fairly rare to happen … I was surprised that a freshman had sought me out, but we welcomed him.”

Growing up playing soccer in Ghana, Abdallah was no stranger to running, but organized distance running did provide a significant challenge.

“Personally, I played soccer all my life. When I saw this movie, I thought cross country would be easy,” Abdallah said. “When I joined, I realized it was not easy. Over time, I came to practice and learned to come every single day, never skip. That’s when I really started to drop times.”

In his first-ever race, the Ojo Rojo Invitational on Sept. 12, 2025, Abdallah finished 273rd out of 314 participants in the varsity race with a time of 21:41.6. In his next meet, the John Gleeson Lancer Invitational, he finished 117th out of 198 participants with a far better time of 19:28.3.

The great breakthrough came soon after. Catalina’s star runner, 2025 graduate Emiliano Caldera, one of Arizona’s elite distance runners, challenged Abdallah in a team workout to keep up with him during a 400-meter run. The freshman kept up with the experienced Caldera, opening the eyes of the star pupil and the coach.

“Both me and Emi figured out that day that Muzamil was a 400/800-meter runner,” Duran said. “There was just something I saw. It's this indefinable quality. It's the same thing I had seen with Emi when he started as a freshman, where something clicks, and they just have this need to be better, to want to improve.”